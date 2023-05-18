Raigarh, May 18 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 18-year-old son and tried to pass it off as an accident by discarding the corpse and a motorcycle by the side of a road in Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Thursday.

The body of 18-year-old Tekmani Paikara, son of Kuhru Singar, a resident of Lohdapani village under Lailunga police station limits, was found on Lakra Tokri road on May 5, Lailunga Sub Divisional Officer of Police Deepak Mishra said.

"The victim's uncle informed the police on May 6 that Tekmani had died in a bike accident. In their initial statements, the victim's parents claimed Tekmani, a Class 11 student, had returned home from the hostel and left his house on a bike on May 5. On the morning of May 6, the victim's mother, Karamvati Paikara (40), discovered her son's body on Lakra Tokri road near their house," the SDOP added.

"The post mortem revealed grievous injuries. Suspicious of foul play, the Lailunga police started a probe and found fresh coats of paint on several spots in the victim's house. Blood stains were also found in the courtyard, which a forensic analysis confirmed was human blood," he said.

Tekmani's parents confessed to the crime on sustained questioning, with the father admitting he had hit the boy due to his lack of interest in studies, with the immediate provocation being his return to home late after a motorcycle ride, the official said.

"Tekmani succumbed to his injuries on May 5. In an attempt to conceal the murder, the parents disposed of the body and motorcycle by the side of a road. They have been arrested and charged for murder, destroying evidence and other offences," Mishra said.

