Balod (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the INDIA bloc on Saturday over Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be put behind bars if the Opposition alliance comes to power.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Rajnath Singh said that since the INDIA bloc knows they won't come to power, they are making statements that do not make any sense.

"INDI alliance leaders are already in jail, and they talk about putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in jail," the Defence Minister said.

"I know Modi ji personally, he doesn't live for himself, he lives for the country. The opposition knows that they are not going to form a government and that's why their statements do not make any sense," he added.

Misa Bharti recently stirred controversy after she said that if the opposition-led INDIA bloc comes to power, all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be put behind bars.

However, later she retracted her statement alleging that her statement was twisted by the media. She said that she was saying in connection with the Supreme Court verdict on electoral bonds, and the Opposition alliance, if voted to power, will conduct an inquiry and punish the accused.

Rajnath Singh addressed election meetings in the constituencies of Bastar and Kanker on Saturday. He addressed large public meetings in the areas that were once considered to be a Naxal hotbed.

Speaking further, he highlighted the welfare schemes for tribal communities and is committed to their welfare.

"BJP government has launched many welfare schemes for tribals. Additionally, many other schemes are in the pipeline that will be launched soon. BJP government is committed to the welfare of tribals," Singh said.

He said while Congress governments used to visit other countries in crises, under the Modi government, countries in conflict come to PM Modi.

Taking potshots at INDIA bloc leaders, the former Chief Minister said that whenever Congress was in power, corruption happened.

"We won't allow anyone to loot public money. Corruption can't be rooted out by giving a statement. It can only be eradicated by making changes in the system," he said.

Taking a jibe at the grand old party, he added, "The Congress party has turned into a Big Boss Show where members of the house attack each other. People are leaving Congress to join BJP."

The Defence Minister further said that the BJP stopped the practice of Triple Talaq because it considers women of every community as their mother and sister.

"We had said we would end Triple Talaq, some people said why are you interfering in other religions...whichever religion it is, whether we are in power or not, and whether the woman is a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jew or from any other community, we consider her as our mother and sister," Rajnath Singh said.

"10 days after marriage, if someone is leaving his wife just by saying 'Talaq Talaq Talaq'. maybe some other party can accept it, but the Bharatiya Janata Party will never," he added. (ANI)

