Raipur, Nov 20 (PTI) With 1,842 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,19,404 and death toll reached 2,691 on Friday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,96,896 after 108 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,177 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 19,817 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 166 new cases, taking its total count to 44,297, including 639 deaths.

Raigarh district recorded 241 new cases, Rajnandgaon 177, Janjgir-Champa 170, Bilaspur 154, Korba 148 and Durg 95 among other districts.

"Of the latest fatalities, eight took place on Friday and five on Thursday while six had taken place earlier but were added to the tally on Friday," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 2,19,404, New cases 1,842, Death toll 2,691, Recovered 1,96,896, Active cases 19,817, People tested so far 22,58,547.

