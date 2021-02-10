Raipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case count rose to 3,08,218 on Wednesday with addition of 222 cases, a health department official said.

With nine new fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,755.

The number of recoveries increased to 3,00,390 after 29 people were discharged from various hospitals while 283 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,073, the official informed.

With 67 new cases, Raipur district's case count rose to 54,343, including 788 deaths.

Durg district recorded 36 new cases and Bilaspur 18, among other districts.

Of latest fatalities recorded during the day, three took place on Wednesday, four on Tuesday and two had taken place earlier.

A total of 24,838 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the overall number of tests to 44,40,664.

