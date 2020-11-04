Raipur, Nov 4 (PTI) With 2,262 new COVID-19 cases and 50 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's case count rose to 1,94,499 and death toll to 2,316 on Wednesday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered also increased to 1,69,410 after 180 people were discharged from various hospitals while 985 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 22,773 active cases, the official informed.

The Raipur district reported 156 new cases, taking its total case count to 41,882, including 611 deaths.

Korba district recorded 257 new cases, Durg 252, Janjgir-Champa 238, Raigarh 206, Rajnandgaon 122, Bemetara 109 and Bilaspur 104, among others.

"Of the latest fatalities, two took place on Wednesday and seven on Tuesday, while 41 had occurred earlier but they were added to the tally on Wednesday," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,94,499, New cases 2,262, Death toll 2,316, Recovered 1,69,410, Active cases 22,773, people tested so far 18,94,623.

