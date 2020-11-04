Supaul, the constituency located in Supaul district of Bihar, will be contested in the third phase of assembly elections in the state. The vidhan sabha seat will primarily witness a contest between the Indian National Congress and the Janata Dal (United). Voting in the constituency will be held on November 7, whereas, the results will be declared on November 10.

Supaul is among the 78 constituencies that will go to polls in the final round of elections in Bihar. The seat is considered to be a JD(U) bastion, being represented since the last 25 years by party veteran Bijendra Prasad Yadav. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 3 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

From the NDA camp, the Supaul seat was allotted to the JD(U), whose sitting MLA has been winning the constituency since 1995. The rival NDA camp allowed Congress to contest from the seat. The latter has fielded Minnatullah Rahmani.

The legislative assembly elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle in India after the onset of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys had largely given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led ruling coalition, while projecting an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

