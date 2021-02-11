Raipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 254 new coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, taking the infection count to 3,08,472 and the toll to 3,759, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,01,238 after 29 people were discharged from hospitals and 244 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 3,475 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district accounted for 71 of the new cases, taking its total count to 54,414, including 791 deaths. Raigarh recorded 30 new cases and Durg 28, among other districts," he added.

Of the four fatalities recorded during the day, three took place on Thursday and one earlier, the official said.

With 23,592 samples tested on Thursday, the total test count in the state went up to 44,64,256.

