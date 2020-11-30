Raipur, Nov 30 (PTI) With 1,324 new COVID-19casesand 21 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's count of infections rose to 2,37,322 and toll to 2,861 on Monday, a health official said.

The number of recoveries went up to 2,14,826 after 153 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,586 patients completed their home isolation stay during the day.

The state now has 19,635 activecases, the official said.

Raipur district reported 186 newcases, taking its total count to 46,526, including 656 deaths.

Durg district added 169 infections, Janjgir-Champa 118, Raigarh 104 and Bilaspur 103 among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, six took place on Monday, 12 on Sunday while three had taken place earlier but were added to the tally on Monday," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positivecases2,37,322, newcases1,324, deaths 2,861, recovered 2,14,826, activecases19,635, people tested so far 25,63,607.

