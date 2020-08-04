Raipur (Chhatisgarh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chhattisgarh reported 280 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 10,109.

The state Health Department said in a bulletin that there are 2,427 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 7,613 patients have been discharged after treatment.

Also Read | Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs 19,990.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh stands at 69.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746 on Tuesday. (ANI)

Also Read | From Makdee to Haider, Vishal Bhardwaj's Movies Ranked From Worst To Best.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)