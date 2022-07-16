Raipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 505 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, taking the tally to 11,58,658, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,045, he added.

The recovery count rose by 238 and stood at 11,41,957, leaving the state with 2,656 active cases, he said.

"Durg led with 118 cases, followed by 76 in Raipur, 47 in Rajnandgaon, 30 in Bemetara, 28 each in Bilaspur and Balod, 27 in Raigarh and 23 in Janjgir-Champa, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported from four districts," the official said.

So far, 1,80,80,885 samples have been examined for coronavirus in the state, including 11,280 on Saturday, he said.

