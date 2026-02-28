New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo announced the suspension of flights to and from the Middle East as escalating tensions in the region continue to disrupt international airspace.

In a travel advisory posted on X, Air India said: "#TravelAdvisory In view of the current situation in the Middle East, Air India has cancelled all flights to destinations in the region until 2359 hours on 1 March. We are closely monitoring developments and remain in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities. The safety and security of our passengers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority."

The airline added that affected passengers are being informed and provided assistance, including rebooking and refunds. It also advised travellers to check their flight status on its website or contact its 24x7 call centre for updates. "We will continue to assess the situation and take appropriate operational decisions as necessary," the statement said.

Similarly, IndiGo announced suspension of its flight operations to and from the Middle East and select international sectors until March 1, 2026. "Travel Advisory. In view of the evolving situation around Iran and the Middle East, our flight operations to and from the Middle East and other select international sectors have been suspended until 1st March 2026," the airline posted.

IndiGo said the move was a proactive safety measure and acknowledged the inconvenience caused to passengers. "In an endeavour to provide support to our customers, we are extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to/from the Middle East and select International sectors until 7th March 2026, applicable to bookings made on or before 28th February 2026. Customers may opt for a full refund or reschedule at no additional cost," the airline wrote on X.

The widespread cancellations follow a sharp escalation in West Asia after joint military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites, triggering retaliatory threats and the closure of airspace in Iran, Israel and Iraq. The developments have disrupted key international air corridors used by airlines operating between India and Gulf nations.

Airlines across the country have been forced to reroute or cancel flights, with airports setting up help desks to assist stranded passengers. Both Air India and IndiGo said they remain in close coordination with aviation authorities and are monitoring the situation round-the-clock.

Services will resume once safe flight corridors become available, the airlines said, urging passengers to stay updated through official channels as the situation evolves. (ANI)

