Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a Thaal Seva program in Haldwani on Saturday, where he personally served food to the needy as a volunteer. On the occasion, he stated that Thaal Seva is not merely a food distribution initiative, but a living example of true public service and human compassion.

The Chief Minister said that patients and their attendants who travel from remote mountainous areas of the state for treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital receive significant relief through this service. He noted that the initiative provides crucial support to economically weaker and underprivileged families, while also strengthening the spirit of service and cooperation within society.

Also Read | Iran Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammed Pakpour Killed in Israeli Attacks: Report.

Appreciating the dedication of all the volunteers associated with Thaal Seva, he remarked that such social initiatives spread positive energy in society and give meaningful expression to the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

Umang Vasudeva, President of Team Thaal Seva, informed that the service has been running continuously for several years to provide nutritious meals to the needy with dignity. He also shared that Chief Minister Dhami has been extending support to the initiative by contributing one day every month, which has helped maintain its continuity and strengthen the campaign.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Death Case: AAIB Highlights Low Visibility, Lack of Navigational Aids on Runway in Preliminary Report for Baramati Plane Crash.

The Thaal Seva program has emerged as an inspiring example of social participation and commitment to public welfare.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Dhami attended the inauguration ceremony of PSP Hospital in Haldwani on Saturday. On th event, he said that healthcare services in the state have been significantly strengthened and two new medical colleges have been established in the state.

He also said that a Government Cancer Institute is being developed in Haldwani. He announced that, additionally, an AIIMS satellite centre is being set up in Kichha, along with the existing AIIMS facility in Rishikesh.

On the occasion while adressing the people, he said, "I am fortunate to be among you all today for the inauguration of this super speciality hospital. Brothers and sisters, this occasion is not just an inauguration program of a hospital, but a wonderful example of determination, struggle, and service. The start of PSP Multi Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre is truly the story of a family dedicated to society, which, through its actions, values, hard work, and coming from a very simple background, has made this possible." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)