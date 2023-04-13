Bemetara, Apr 13 (PTI) Police on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the murders of a 55-year-old man and his son in violence-hit Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, an official said.

The bodies of Raheem Mohammad and his son Idul Mohammad (35), residents of Shaktighat area of Biranpur, were found at a murum mine, a few kilometers away from the village on April 11, three days after it was rocked by communal violence.

"Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela has announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused in the case. The identity of the informer will be kept secret," the official said.

Violence had erupted in Biranpur village, located 100 kilometres away from state capital Raipur, on April 8 after a fight between schoolchildren.

A local resident, Bhuneshwar Sahu (22), was killed in the clash and three policemen suffered injuries. Three days later, Rahim and his son Idul Mohammad were found dead with multiple injuries on their bodies.

Two houses, including one belonging to Rahim's son-in-law, were burnt down on the outskirts of the village amid a Chhattisgarh 'bandh' (shutdown) called by right wing organisations on April 10.

Six FIRs have been lodged at Saja police station in connection with the incidents in Biranpur.

Eleven people have been arrested for alleged involvement in Sahu's murder, as per police.

These 11 have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

