Raipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 121 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent, taking the tally to 11,74,700, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,117, an official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Uncle, In Illicit Relationship with 20-Year-Old Niece, Chops Off Her Head on Suspicion in Dahod.

The recovery count stood at 11,59,831 after 118 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 752 active cases, he said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission News: Punjab Govt Nod to Implement Pay Panel Recommendations for University, College Teachers.

"Raipur led with 38 cases, followed by 12 in Durg, 11 in Balod, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 10 districts. With 6,898 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in the state reached 1,85,16,942," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,74,700, new cases 121, death toll 14,117, recovered 11,59,831, active cases 752, today tests 6,898, total tests 1,85,16,942.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)