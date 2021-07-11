Raipur, Jul 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,97,973 on Sunday as 188 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 13,478, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,79,711 after 42 people were discharged from various hospitals while 221 others completed their home isolation stay during the day. The number of active cases in Chhattisgarstands at 4,784, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 15 new cases taking the caseload to 1,57,413, including 3,133 deaths. Sukma district recorded 24 new cases, Bijapur 18 and Bastar 17, he said.

With 22,479 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,06,48,645.

Over 1.05 crore shots of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered to people in all categories in Chhattisgarh till Saturday. A total of 86,94,804 people received the first jab while 18,68,283 of them administered the second dose as of Saturday, officials said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,97,973, new cases 188, death toll 13,478, recovered 9,79,711, active cases 4,784, tests today 22,479, total tests 1,06,48,645.

