Raipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,05,554 on Monday as 24 new cases came to light, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,570, an official said.

Also Read | AIBE XVI Admit Card Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,788 after 13 people were discharged from hospitals and 20 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 196, he said.

"Durg recorded four new cases while Raigarh saw three cases. Four districts, including Raipur, recorded two cases each, while eight districts reported one case each. There was no addition to the tally from 14 districts," he said.

Also Read | Moto E40 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST.

With 19,227 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in Chhattisgarh so far went up to 13,309,964, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,554, New cases 24, Death toll 13,570, Recovered 9,91,788, Active cases 196, today tests 19,227, Total tests 13,309,964.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)