Raipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 27 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,616, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Summoned by Mumbai Police on June 25.

The 27 cases included 11 in Raipur, five each in Bilaspur and Durg, among other districts, at a positivity rate of 0.98 per cent, while no new case was reported in 19 districts, he said.

Also Read | Anil Firojiya, BJP MP From Ujjain, Loses 15 KG After Nitin Gadkari Promises Him ‘Rs 1,000 Crore for Each Kilo Lost’.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,458 after six people completed their home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 123, the official said.

With 2,746 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,70,836, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,616, new cases 27, death toll 14,035, recovered 11,38,458, active cases 123, today tests 2,746, total tests 1,77,70,836.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)