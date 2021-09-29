Raipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus infection count reached 10,05,325 on Wednesday with the addition of 30 cases, while the death toll reached 13,565 as one more person succumbed to it, an official said.

The recovery count reached 9,91,475 after nine persons were discharged from hospitals and 18 completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 285 active cases, he said.

Kondagaon district led the tally with five new cases, while Janjgir-Champa district reported four cases and Raipur, Bilaspur and Mungeli districts three cases each. No fresh case was reported in 15 districts on Wednesday, while three districts in the state do have any active case.

As 22,751 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 13,073,435, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,325, new cases 30, death toll 13,565, recoveries 9,91,475, active cases 285, total number of tests 13,073,435.

