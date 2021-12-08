Raipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus infection count reached 10,07,075 on Wednesday with the addition of 37 cases, while the death toll rose by one to 13,594, an official said.

The recovery count grew to 9,93,140 after seven people were discharged from hospitals and 20 others completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 341 active cases, he said.

"Durg recorded nine new cases, while Raigarh added seven cases and Raipur three cases. No fresh case was reported in 15 districts," he said.

As 25,011 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,44,49,402, the official said.

