Raipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,06,616 on Tuesday with the addition of 39 cases, while the death toll stood at 13,593 after one patient died during the day, an official said.

Also Read | UPPSC RO, ARO Prelims Exam Admit Cards 2021 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The recovery count was 9,92,698 as six people were discharged from hospitals and 11 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 325 active cases, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Read More About Those Who Have Been Conferred Gallantry Awards.

"Raigarh district recorded seven new cases, Durg six and three districts, including Raipur, saw four cases each. No fresh cases were reported in 14 districts," he added.

With 24,592 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 14,112,557, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,616, New cases 39, Death toll 13,593, Recovered 9,92,698, Active cases 325, today tests 24,592, Total tests 14,112,557.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)