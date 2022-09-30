Raipur, Sep 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 63 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent, taking the tally to 11,76,314, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,134, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 70 and stood at 11,61,715, leaving the state with 465 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 22 cases, followed by eight in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported from 15 districts," the official added.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state reached 1,86,41,923 after 6,212 samples were examined during the day, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,314, new cases 63, death toll 14,134, recovered 11,61,715, active cases 465, today tests 6,212, total tests 1,86,41,923.

