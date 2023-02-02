Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,778, an official said.

Also Read | #WATCH | Women, Under the Aegis of All Women Federation of Pondicherry, Entered into a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,629, respectively, leaving the state with an active caseload of three, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: BJP Wrests Konkan Teachers Constituency MLC Seat From Maha Vikas Aghadi-Backed Peasants and Workers Party.

The lone case was detected in Raipur, he added.

So far, 1,88,78,303 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 863 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,778, new cases 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,629, active cases 3, today tests 863, total tests 1,88,78,303.PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)