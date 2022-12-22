Raipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported two COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,745, a health official said.

The toll and recovery count stood unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively, leaving the state with an active caseload of four, he said.

Both cases were reported in Raipur district, the official added.

With 1,372 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,88,28,321, he said.

