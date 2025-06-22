Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Security forces carried out a major operation against Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during the first half of June 2025, resulting in the deaths of seven Naxalites following a series of fierce encounters in the National Park area, police said on Saturday.

Among those killed were two high-ranking leaders of the CPI (Maoist), marking a significant blow to the banned outfit, they said.

Also Read | Yoga Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Leads World’s Largest Ever Yoga Gathering of 3 Lakh People in Visakhapatnam During International Day of Yoga (See Pics and Videos).

According to an official release, during the first fortnight of June 2025, security forces in the National Park Area of Bijapur District conducted a series of intensive anti-Maoist operations. Following exchanges of fire between security personnel and Maoist cadres, the bodies of seven Maoists were recovered.

Among the deceased were two senior Maoist leaders -- Gautam alias Sudhakar, a Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist), and Bhaskar Rao, a State Committee member of the CPI (Maoist), the release said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Hotel Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested After Confession Call to Police.

One of the other recovered bodies has been identified as Mahesh Kodiyam, a resident of Irpagutta village under the jurisdiction of Farsegarh Police Station in Bijapur District. During inquest proceedings, it was confirmed that Mahesh Kodiyam was a party member of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation operating in the National Park Area division, and he had clear links with the proscribed group, it said.

It has also come to light that Mahesh Kodiyam was working as a cook assistant at the primary school in Irpagutta village. The village school management committee had appointed him, and he was being paid remuneration for this role until March 2025, it added.

As per the release, the circumstances under which Mahesh Kodiyam came into contact with senior Maoist leaders like Central Committee member Gautam and State Committee member Bhaskar are currently under investigation. A thorough, impartial, and professional inquiry is being conducted into all aspects of the case.

Police once again urge all individuals directly or indirectly associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation to sever all such ties immediately. Continued association with this extremist outfit poses a serious threat not only to public safety and regional peace but also to the lives and future of those involved, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)