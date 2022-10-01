Bilaspur, Oct 1 (PTI) Six persons, including two teenage girls, allegedly committed suicide in four separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Saturday.

Badal Chaudhary (22) and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging with a rope from a tree in the forest of Podi village under the Ratanpur police station limits on Friday night, they said.

The duo was residents of neighbouring Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district and were reported to be missing from Thursday, said Ratanpur Station House Officer (SHO), Shant Kumar Sahu.

“Prima facie, the duo was in love and fearing opposition to their relationship from their families, they took the extreme step. An investigation is underway,” he said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old youth and his 17-year-old girlfriend ended their lives in Jaitpur village under the Malhar Chowki police station area, police said.

“Gauriushankar Bhaina (18) allegedly hanged himself with a rope at his house in the village. As the news spread, the girl, who lives in Bhaina's neighbourhood, hanged herself with her scarf at her house,” said Pratap Singh Thakur, SHO of Malhar police station.

In separate incidents under the Sipat police station area, Rameshwar Yadav (65) and Karan Dhanuvar (22) committed suicide.

There is no link between the duo but they are said to be suffering from mental illnesses, police said.

