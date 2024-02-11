Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 11 (ANI): A Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxals in the Bijapur area, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the team had set out from Dumaripalnar camp for area domination and demining. The blast took place between Dumripalnar and Teemenar area today.

Also Read | Rozgar Mela 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters to Recruits in Government Departments.

"The soldier got injured in his leg. Three pieces of pressure IED of 5 kg each were recovered by the soldiers from the spot. After treatment at Primary Health Center Nelsanar, the injured soldier was airlifted and sent to Raipur for better treatment," IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.

Meanwhile, the body of a Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head was found during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada following an exchange of fire with the security forces on Wednesday, officials said.

Also Read | Government Examining FDI Flow From China in Paytm Payments Services.

The encounter broke out between Naxalites and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Bastar fighters in the hilly forest between Gondpalli, Parlagatta, and Badepalli at 4:30 pm after intelligence was received about the presence of Naxalites in the border areas of Dantewada and Sukma districts.

Additional Superintendent of Police RK Burman said that the Naxal who was killed in the encounter has been identified as Chandranna alias Satyam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)