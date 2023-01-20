Raipur, Jan 20 (PTI) A strike by more than 3,000 junior resident doctors of government medical colleges and hospitals in Chhattisgarh seeking appropriate stipend as well as other facilities entered its second day on Friday, officials said.

The Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and its affiliated Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur organized a street play and also took out a candle march as part of the protest, JUDA president Dr Prem Chaudhary said.

"We are seeking hike in internship and PG stipends as well as increase in post MBBS and post PG bond salaries. On Saturday, resident doctors will hold a rally from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College to the Directorate of Medical Education in Raipur," he said. ===BNM

