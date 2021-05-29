Sukma, May 29: The Sukma Police, with the help of health workers and district administration, on Friday performed the last rite of a Naxal who succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Telangana. According to the police, the Naxal has been identified as Ganga Aaytha Korsa, who was a senior cadre of CPI Maoist.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sukma, L Dhruv said, "Korsa died due to COVID-19 in a private hospital in Telangana on Thursday. The Telangana Police informed Bijapur Police and Sukma Police about him." Sukma Encounter: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art As Tribute to Security Personnel Who Lost Their Lives in Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter.

"He had no one in his family. We called his relatives but they did not accept the body. So, the district administration and a team of doctors performed the last rite of Korsa," Dhruv said.

Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj further informed that Korsa was a Technical Bureau Member of the South Sub-zonal Bureau of DKZSC.

"Earlier, for more than 18 years Korsa was an active member of West Bastar Division. Till 2007 he was working in west Bastar division," he said.

