Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art As Tribute to Security Personnel Who Lost Their Lives in Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter, Says 'Our deepest condolences to the families of CRPF martyred who lost their lives in Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh. We salute the courage of our brave hearts. My Sand Art at Puri beach in Odisha'.

Our deepest condolences to the families of #CRPF martyred who lost their lives in #NaxalAttack ,Chhattisgarh. We salute the courage of our brave hearts .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #JaiJawan 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vV9Y17Cnp2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)