Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Three Maoists, including a woman cadre, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the encounter broke out in the forested hill region of Chhindkhadak village, under the Kanker police station limits, when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Kanker and Gariaband, along with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, launched a search operation.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: Woman Elopes With Sister-in-Law, Husband Discovers Romantic Affair Through WhatsApp Chats; Police Launch Probe After Complaint.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanker, I K Elesela, said that during the exchange of fire, two male Maoists and one woman Maoist were neutralised. The slain cadres included an outlaw carrying a bounty of ₹14 lakh.

"After the encounter, security personnel conducted a search at the site and recovered the bodies of the three Maoists along with weapons, including one SLR, one .303 rifle, one 12-bore gun, and other Maoist-related materials," the SSP said.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Visits Hospital, Meets Victims and Families of Deceased (Watch Videos).

The operation is part of intensified counter-insurgency measures in the Bastar division, where security forces continue to step up action against the Maoists. In recent months, several high-profile Maoists have been neutralised, weakening the organisational structure of the naxals.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hailed security forces for achieving a major victory against the Naxalites in Narayanpur along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)