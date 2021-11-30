New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Following the cancellation of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's shows, senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday slammed the "Hindutva brigade" saying India is a" tolerant nation where all faiths live together in harmony and peace".

"All in a day's work for the 'tolerant' Hindutva brigade. Comedian Munawar Faruqui's show is cancelled, a Church is vandalised in Matiala, Delhi. We can boast that we are a tolerant nation where all faiths live together in harmony and peace!" tweeted Chidambaram.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday had issued a statement on social media hinting at quitting stand-up comedy after Bengaluru Police asked organisers to cancel his show in the city.

The show was cancelled citing that the programme by the "controversial figure" could lead to a possible law and order problem in light of threats from several organisations on social media.

Faruqui said that he already had to call off "12 shows in the last two months".

"Putting me in the jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows, which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. This is unfair. We do have censor certificate of the show and it is clearly nothing problematic in the show! We called off 12 shows in the last 2 months because of threats to venue and audience," he had said in the social media post.

Lastly, he had written "I think this is the end", hinting at quitting stand-up comedy.

"...I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that's been my time, you guys were wonderful audience. Goodbye! I'm done! Nafrat jeet gai, Artist haar gaya," Faruqui penned.

On January 1, Faruqui and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. He was later released on bail. (ANI)

