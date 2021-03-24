Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday set out a 40-point development agenda for all deputy commissioners and called for citizen-centric, accountable, transparent, accessible and efficient bureaucracy in the union territory.

Subrahmanyam was speaking at a marathon meeting to apprise deputy commissioners and district superintendents, who have taken charge after the recent reshuffle in the administration, on the priorities of the government and procedures for regular monitoring of ongoing projects for their timely completion, an official spokesperson said.

He said the meeting defined the major contours of good governance for the district administrations achievable through strengthened coordination and convergence.

"It was impressed upon the participants that the functioning of the government machinery needs to be efficient, accessible, transparent, and accountable with a special focus on grievance redressal and public outreach," the spokesman said.

He said the meeting reviewed the progress of various sectors and laid down the district-level framework for time-bound, door-step delivery of government services and completion of projects.

Regarding control measures for COVID-19 case, the Health and Medical Education Department and the district administrations were directed to enhance testing, contact tracing, roll out micro-containment strategies, besides ramping up vaccination drives on a mission mode.

The spokesman said the chief secretary also asked the department to universally enrol residents of J&K under the Ayushman Bharat-Sehat scheme for free of cost and cashless healthcare coverage by May 31.

"The district administrations were asked to implement respective district environment plans with a renewed focus on restoration and conservation of water bodies," he said.

He said the chief secretary asked the Jal Shakti department to provide functional tap water connections to all households by September 30, 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Under the recently launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan - 'Catch the Rain', it was urged that degraded ecosystems must be revived through watershed conservation programmes, and rainwater harvesting techniques that can be taken up in convergence between line departments, the spokesman said.

The chief secretary directed the Power Development Department to actively monitor the reported failures of power distribution and transmission channels, timely repairs, and replacement of the damaged equipment to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming summer months, besides securing the existing electrical infrastructure against the extreme weather vagaries.

To ensure that government services are provided in an equitable and hassle-free manner and identified projects get completed within their timelines, the divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu were directed to coordinate, monitor, and review district-wise progress.

It was impressed upon the officers of line departments to regularly monitor the progress of works identified under the 'Back to Village' and the 'My Town, My Pride' programmes, he said.

For efficient implementation of the Forest Rights Act, directions were given to the departments of Forest, Rural Development, Tribal Affairs and Revenue to work in tandem and vest forest rights on the eligible scheduled tribes and traditional forest dwellers through forest rights committees, sub-divisional committees, and district-level committees, he said.

