Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Monday said news circulating on social media of children getting kidnapped from various parts of the metropolis was fake and asked people not to believe in rumours in this connection.

Also Read | Kishor Samrite, Former Madhya Pradesh MLA, Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up Parliament.

News that children have been kidnapped from areas like HDIL Kohinoor, Kanjurmarg, BMC school Vikhroli and Ghatkopar keeps getting circulated on social media, but these are all fake, said Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII).

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: ‘Friend Zoned’ by Girl, Minor Boy Dies by Suicide in Andheri.

Senior officials visited the site mentioned in the messages, probed for details and complaints, and found all these were fake and spread to cause alarm, the DCP added.

"People should not believe in such messages, audio clips etc. They must not fall prey to rumours in this connection," he said.

Zone X DCP Mahesh Reddy said an alert was received on Sunday about a man in his 20s abducting a 10-year-boy and taking him to Andheri, but a spot probe, checking of CCTV and talks with residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity proved it was a fake.

Another official said an audio clip from Powai has a woman claiming that three children have been kidnapped from a school, but the management there has given an undertaking to the police that no such incident has taken place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)