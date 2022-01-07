New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): India's apex child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), on Friday wrote to chief secretaries of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Punjab asking them to expedite COVID-19 vaccination of children in their respective States.

NCPCR has come across data that shows four states have vaccinated a low percentage of children.

The Commission shared Co-WIN's data that shows Punjab had so far given 1.3 per cent of vaccination to the children while Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland have vaccinated 1.9 per cent, 2.0 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

"It has been observed by the Commission that in comparison to other states and national data of vaccination of children, your state has not made enough efforts in providing vaccination to the most vulnerable population of our country which might be putting them on a huge risk of life. In this regard, the Commission requests you to take immediate steps towards increasing the number of vaccinations for children in a speedy manner," the Commission said in a letter to States.

While speaking to ANI Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chief said, "Children did participate in the vaccination drive but unfortunately a few states performed very poorly in this category. Till now out of the total percentage, at least 22 per cent between the category of 15 to 17 had got vaccinated but scenario is these four states is worrisome."

"We have written to the Chief Secretaries of these states and have asked them to expedite the process," added the NCPCR chief.

Co-WIN app shows 2,18,28,650 registration in the category of 15 to 17 age till date. 22.7 per cent of children 15 to below 18 years of our country have been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic so far. Till date total vaccination is 2,00,91,496.

COVID vaccination (first dose) program for children of the age group of 15 to below 18 years has been started from January 3, 2022.

NCPCR is an Indian statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005. The Commission works under the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India. (ANI)

