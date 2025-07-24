Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the Justice D'Cunha Committee's report on the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives and left over 50 people injured.

Announcing the Cabinet's decision, Karnataka Minister HK Patil said that legal action will be taken against the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event organiser DNA.

Speaking to the reporters, HK Patil said, "The Cabinet today accepted Justice Cunha's report. Legal action will be taken as per law against the private associations involved in the incident, including RCB, KSCA, and DNA. Departmental inquiries have been ordered against the concerned government officials."

Earlier on July 17, the Karnataka government submitted a status report to the High Court.

The report highlighted serious lapses and mismanagement by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise.

According to the state government, no formal permission was obtained from the event organiser (DNA), as they merely informed the police about the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade on June 3 without seeking formal approval as mandated by the 2009 city order. Consequently, the police denied permission.

Despite police denial, RCB proceeded to publicly promote the event. On June 4, they shared open invitations on social media, including a video appeal by Virat Kohli, encouraging fans to attend the free-entry celebration.

"On 04.06.2025, the RCB, unilaterally and without consultation/ permission from the Bangalore City Police, posted a photo at 7: 01 a.m on the official RCB handle on social media (Instagram, Facebook, "X") informing that there is free entry for people and inviting the public to participate in the Victory Parade, which would commence at Vidhana Soudha and conclude at Chinnaswamy Stadium. A second post on Social Media was made by RCB at 8:00 a.m. reiterating this information. Subsequently, on 04.06.2025, at 8:55 am, the RCB shared a video clip of Virat Kohli on their official handle, @rcbtweets on X, in which he stated that the team intended to celebrate this victory with the people of Bengaluru city and RCB fans on 04.06.2025 in Bengaluru. Thereafter, RCB made one more post at 3:14 p.m. on 04.06.2024, announcing a Victory Parade to be held from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, stating that this victory parade would be followed by celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium," the report stated.

"This post mentioned, for the first and only time, that free passes (limited entry) were available on shop.royalchallengers.com, and until this point, there had been no information regarding the disbursement of passes, implying that the event was open to all based on RCB's prior posts. The posts on RCB's official social media handles garnered immense engagement online ( with the first post receiving approximately 16 lakh views, the second post receiving approximately 4.26 lakh views, the third post receiving approximately 7.6 lakh views, and the fourth post receiving approximately 17 lakh views). This led to a public gathering of immense proportions, exceeding 3,00,000 individuals," it further added.

On June 4, 11 people died in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

