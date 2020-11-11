Patna, November 11: Taking a dig at Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan for contesting against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said he burnt himself with his own lamp.

"Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain wo (he burnt himself with his own lamp)," quipped the former chief minister whose HAM won four seats on Tuesday. Chirag translates to lamp in English.

The HAM leader went on to say: "There's a saying don't cut the branch on which you sit. Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of. The result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell," Manjhi said.

Paswan's LJP had broken away from the NDA and contested 137 seats in Bihar, but ended up winning only one seat as compared to two last time when it was part of the ruling alliance.

It is to be noted that Manjhi had also quit the NDA to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance in August this year. In a couple of days, he came back. The Hindustani Awam Morcha-supported NDA is set to retain power in Bihar.

