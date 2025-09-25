New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday said Special Intensive Revision has been brought to remove the malpractices in the electoral process, adding that it is not right for Congress Rahul Gandhi to criticise the poll body, when it is actually working towards finding a solution in this matter.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan said, "Every time he (Rahul Gandhi) comes and speaks, he emphasises only on something that led to the commencement of the SIR process. He comes again and again and speaks about malpractices in the voter list. That is precisely why SIR has been brought in. On one hand, you complain and on the other hand, you have a problem with the solution for that complaint."

"This won't do. If you have an issue with this system, there are laws for it. But just levelling allegations is wrong," he added.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Delhi on September 18 and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "protecting vote chors". He had earlier warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he would soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb."

"The actual meaning of the 'hydrogen bomb' would only be known when the Congress leader made an explosion," Paswan quipped.

He further alleged that the CEC is fully aware of how fraud is happening in deleting and adding fake voters in the voter list. He stated that he has "10 per cent proof" that the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is "protecting vote chors (vote thieves)".

Gandhi also claimed that there was an attempt to delete more than 6,000 voters' names from the Aland constituency in Karnataka. (ANI)

