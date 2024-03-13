New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that the seat-sharing agreement with the BJP in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections has been finalised and a formal announcement will be made soon.

Paswan, who represents the Jamui Lok Sabha seat, thanked BJP leaders after the seat-sharing agreement was finalised.

Also Read | Gujarat: Enraged Man Throws 13-Month-Old Son on Road After Fight With Wife, Infant Dies Due to Severe Head Injuries in Morbi.

"As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP National President Hon Shri @jpnadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The same will be announced in due course," Paswan posted on X.

Paswan told reporters that NDA will make efforts to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Names 20 Maharashtra Candidates in Second LS List; Nitin Gadkari From Nagpur, Pankaja Munde in Beed, Four MPs Axed.

"I want to thank PM Modi for always protecting me in the alliance. He always treated Ram Vilas Paswan as his friend. Today, again we have strengthened our alliance NDA. Today, after the seat-sharing has been done for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, I want to thank BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. LJP will fight the elections with the intention that all the 40 seats in Bihar should be won by the NDA alliance and achieve the target of 400 seats in the country," he said.

Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is a union minister, have been claiming the Hajipur seat.

Pashupati Kumar Paras had founded Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party after splitting with Chirag Paswan. Paras is MP from Hajipur, a traditional LJP seat that Ram Vilas Paswan won many times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)