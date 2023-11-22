Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday described the Rajasthan government's 'Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme' as the best free treatment scheme in the country.

The scheme offers free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh. The ruling Congress has promised to increase this cover to Rs 50 lakh if it comes to power again.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 142 Minor Girls at Government School Allege Sexual Assault by Principal Over 6 Years in Jind; Accused Behind Bars.

Rahul, who was on an election tour of Rajasthan, met the beneficiaries of the scheme at a hospital here Wednesday evening.

"Today I reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur and saw the miracle of Chiranjeevi Yojana!" he said in a post on X.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: NDRF Personnel Enter Silkyara Tunnel As Rescue Operations Intensifies, 30 Ambulances Arranged at Spot (Watch Video).

The Congress leader wrote, "Kidney transplant-free, liver transplant-free, cancer treatment-free, heart disease treatment-free, operation-free, dialysis-free and implants-free... on the faces of patients and their families, its effect was clearly visible.

"This best free treatment initiative in India has changed the lives of millions of people."

On the promise to double the free treatment money, Rahul said, "It is the responsibility of the state government to provide the biggest and most expensive treatment to the poor and middle-class families of Rajasthan."

Rajasthan is slated for state assembly polls on November 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)