Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged the people of Karnataka to vote for the poster of 'Lakkundi: Cradle of Stone Craft', the float that represented the state in the 76th Republic Day parade held in Delhi.

Taking to 'X', the CM said, "The Union Ministry of Defence has allowed online voting for the posters of various states that participated in the 76th Republic Day parade held in Delhi. I appeal to all Kannadigas to vote and support our state's poster, which has been appreciated by a huge number of people."

According to him, the public can cast their votes for best poster either via online, email or SMS.

"Voting is open until 12 midnight on January 28," he added.

The CM also posted a video showing the ropes of the voting process.

"You can also vote by typing MYGOVPOLL 357037, 12 from your registered mobile number and sending an SMS to 7738299899 mobile number," he added.

For its float this year, Karnataka chose to depict the exquisite and artistic temples found in Lakkundi, located in Gadag district of Karnataka, about 70 km from Hubballi. Lakkundi is called the "Cradle of Stone Craft" for its stunning stone architecture.

