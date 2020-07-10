Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his tweets, stating that he will give a prize of Rs one lakh if someone tells him who are advisors of the Congress leader.

Chouhan, who was addressing a virtual rally, also raised questions on Gandhi's tweets concerning border tensions with China.

Also Read | Heal Yourself With Taara Malhotra's Courses & Guidance in Alternate Healing and Holistic Techniques.

"Rahul Gandhi raises questions on conflict with China. It is not known why Rahul Gandhi is called a political leader. It is not known whether he is with India or China on Galwan developments. Who are his advisors if someone tells me, I will give Rs one lakh as prize," Chouhan said.

He also Gandhi many times gets trapped through his tweets.

Also Read | Dharavi Gets Parise From WHO For Breaking COVID-19 Transmission Chain, Aaditya Thackeray Credits 'Dharavikars' For Chasing Coronavirus.

"Who writes his tweet? Many times he gets trapped because of them," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)