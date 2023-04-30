Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the man who allegedly supplied drugs to bakery owner, Anthony Paul, who allegedly framed bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira in a drugs case.

The accused has been identified as Shantilal Rajput.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar Issues Advisory for Pilgrims in View of Rain, Snowfall Alert.

Earlier on April 25, the Mumbai Police arrested two for allegedly framing Chrisann Pereira in a narcotics case by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

The accused have been identified as Anthony Paul, 32 and Rajesh Damodar Bobate alias Ravi, 42.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: 365 Indians Evacuated From Strife-Torn Sudan Arrive in New Delhi.

"The accused have been sent to police custody till May 4," said police officials.

Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was lodged in a Sharjah jail since April 1 after being allegedly framed in a narcotics case, was released on Wednesday evening.

"Shantilal Rajput provided drugs to accused Anthony Paul, which was used by Anthony to dupe all five victims," said Crime Branch officials.

Earlier on April 27, the Ministry of External Affairs shared the information with the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Drugs Information Agency.

Pereira was in a Sharjah prison since April 1 after Borivali-based bakery owner Anthony Paul (35) allegedly framed her in a drugs case. Paul made his friend Rajesh Borate pose as talent manager Ravi and approached the actor who has previously worked in films 'Sadak 2' and 'Batla House'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)