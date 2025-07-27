Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Hailing the civilisational and cultural history of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Sunday said that the state is not just a "record" of dynasties and rulers, but a "chronicle of ideas, philosophers, and civilisation."

CJI Gavai was speaking at University of Kashmir's Alumni Meet 2025 programme in Srinagar. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, J&K CM Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were also present during the event.

"It has been said that the history of Kashmir is not just a record of dynasties and rulers but a chronicle of ideas, philosophers, and civilisation. Kashmir is known for its complex civilisation. It has deeply embedded India's intellectual and cultural heritage, from the verses of Lal Ded and Habba Khatun of the 14th century", CJI Gavai said while addressing the event.

Gavai further lauded Kashmir's handicrafts and shawls, mentioning that the state has produced voices that resonate far beyond its values.

"Kashmir has produced voices that resonate far beyond its values. Kashmir is renowned for its beauty, rich handicrafts, and exquisite Kashmiri shawls. Today, we are here to celebrate the journey of many and felicitate some of them", he said.

CJI also expressed hope that the University of Kashmir will produce students who will participate in the development of the nation.

"I have full faith and full belief that the University of Kashmir, now bifurcated into the University of Kashmir and the University of Jammu, will produce many more students who will participate and contribute to the development of India as a nation and the development of Kashmir as a region", CJI said.

CJI went on to express gratitude for being given the opportunity to speak at the event and thanked Justice Suryakanth who "entrusted" him with the responsibility.

"I am also grateful to my brothers who have delegated me to speak on behalf of everyone, as Suryakanth ji has entrusted me with this responsibility, considering the time constraint. Kashmir has very rich traditions, as is well-known", CJI Gavai said while addressing the event. (ANI)

