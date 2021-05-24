Palghar, May 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's town planning agency CIDCO will develop a new mega township in Palghar located adjoining Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said it has been entrusted by the government with the task of developing a district headquarters and a new township in Palghar spread over 440 hectares.

CIDCO, which has developed Navi Mumbai, said in a release that the new township, located 110 km north of Mumbai, will be spread over 337 hectares.

The release said under the project, 103.57 hectares is earmarked for constructing district headquarters.

The Palghar district headquarters will house buildings for offices of collector, superintendent of police, zilla parishad and district and sessions court, among others, it said.

"CIDCO has undertaken the project of development of Palghar new town and it intends to have deep understanding of the marketing aspects prior to development. Further, it aims to gain valuable inputs from industry experts for planning strategy that is financially viable and sustainable for development," said Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD, CIDCO.

The state-run agency intends to create awareness among industry players about the proposed project and to undertake an industry consultation exercise to gauge their inputs on key parameters, he said.

"Therefore, an Expression of Interest (EOI) has been floated for gaining valuable consultation from industry experts for efficient development strategy of the project," Mukherjee said.

