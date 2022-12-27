Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta on Monday wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the actress Tunisha Sharma death case.

AICWA president in his letter asked the CM to unfold the unseen truth behind the death of the actress.

Earlier, co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma was arrested after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him, Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sheezan Khan, against whom a case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police. (ANI)

