Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Sunday allowed cinema halls and theatres across the state to function from July 19 with 50 per cent capacity, while colleges have been permitted to allow students on campuses from July 26.

According to an order issued by the state government, only students, teaching and non-teaching staff who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend the classes, adding that students' attendance is optional.

These were among several relaxations announced by the state government to the curbs that were in place in the state to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government in an order issued on Sunday announced that COVID-19 guidelines will remain in force in the State till 6 am on August 2 with a night curfew to continue from 10 pm to 5 am till the above-stated date.

The order read, "The State based on the case positivity rate has carefully calibrated the re-opening up of economic and other activities in the State with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour to ensure that the invaluable momentum gained in the fight against COVID 19 is sustained.

"The COVID 19 situation in the State has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of active cases as well as case positivity rate has been consistently declining. The health experts have suggested opening up few more activities with focused public health measures and strict adherence to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour," it said.

All skill-development trainings including long term technical courses are also permitted to begin physical sessions from July 26, complying with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The state has 30,105 active cases of COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

