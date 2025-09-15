Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 15 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening mental health support for security personnel, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has extended its partnership with Mpower, a mental health social enterprise under the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET).

The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed for a period of three years, follows the successful implementation of Project Mann, a pioneering mental health initiative launched in November 2024, the Haryana government said in a press release.

The MoU was formally signed at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh by Mpower President Parveen Sheikh and Vice President, Sanrakshika, CISF, Sudha Senthil, in the presence of CISF Director General Rajwinder Singh Bhatti.

Over the past year, more than 75,000 CISF personnel and their family members have benefited from Project Mann, which provides access to professional counselling and therapy. The project has been widely appreciated for normalising conversations around mental health within the security forces and reducing the stigma often associated with seeking psychological support.

Currently, 23 Mpower counsellors and clinical psychologists are deployed across 13 CISF sectors to deliver these services.

With the extension of the MoU, the number of counsellors will rise to 30, and the reach of the program will be expanded to additional cities, including Patna, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Bhopal/Indore, Jammu, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Cochin. This move aims to ensure that personnel posted in remote or sensitive areas also have access to mental health services.

According to the CISF Personnel, Project Mann has helped in reducing absenteeism, fatigue, and long-term psychological challenges while boosting resilience and morale. The initiative has also encouraged timely help-seeking behaviour and equipped personnel with better coping skills to handle stress and high-pressure assignments.

Director General of CISF, Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, underlined the importance of the initiative, stating that the mental health of personnel is as critical as their physical well-being.

"Our personnel work tirelessly under challenging conditions to safeguard the nation's critical infrastructure. Their mental health is as vital as their physical fitness. Through this partnership with Mpower, we are ensuring that every member of the CISF and their family has access to professional care and support whenever needed," he said.

The success of Project Mann has set a new benchmark for mental health initiatives in paramilitary forces. With the renewed agreement, CISF aims to embed mental health support more deeply into its welfare framework, making it a long-term and sustainable part of its commitment to the holistic well-being of its members. (ANI)

