New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A Frankfurt-bound Indian passenger was held by CISF personnel at the IGI Airport here for allegedly carrying four live bullets in an alleged unauthorised manner, officials said on Friday.

The .22 caliber bullets were recovered late Thursday night from the hand bag of the passenger identified as B S Rathore.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 55-Year-Old Farmer Killed Over Family Dispute in Hingoli; Wife, Two Sons Arrested.

He was supposed to board a Lufthansa airlines flight.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned from being taken inside an aircraft and after the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the live bullets, he was handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.

Also Read | CLAT Exam to Be Held Twice: New Changes Had Been Taken Place in CLAT 2022 Exam.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)