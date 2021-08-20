New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday restored a bag containing cash amount of Rs 1,00,010 lost at Ashok Park Main Metro Station to the owner.

About 1345 hrs, the CISF screener noticed an unclaimed bag lying on the output roller of the X-BIS machine at Ashok Park Main metro station.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief at Loss of Lives in Road Accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2,00,000 to Next Kin of Deceased.

"The CISF enquired from the nearby passengers, but no one came forward to claim the bag. Immediately, he informed his Shift-in-charge, who in turn rushed to the spot and the bag was checked from the security point of view," said an official statement by CISF.

"After ascertaining that there was no dangerous/hazardous item inside the bag, it was opened. On opening the bag, cash amounting to Rs 1,00,010 and some valuables were found inside the bag. Thereafter, the bag containing cash was deposited with the Station Controller and announcements were made at the station. After some time, a 64-year-old passenger namely Ashok Kumar Sharma, came at the station and claimed the bag," the statement further said.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 12.83 Lakh Net Subscribers in June 2021; Nearly 48% of Total Net Additions In Age Group Of 18-25 Years.

"He also informed that he forgot to pick his bag after putting the same for security screening. He was taken to the Station Controller Room. After due verification, the bag containing cash amounting to Rs 1,00,010 was handed over to him. On getting his bag along with cash and valuables intact Sharma thanked CISF and appreciated the alertness and honesty displayed by CISF personnel," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)