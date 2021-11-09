New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday seized 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals worth Rs 24 lakh from an Indian passenger at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

As per the statement from CISF, the passenger was identified as Mohammad Ashraf.

CISF's surveillance and intelligence team had noticed that the passenger was acting suspiciously while he was entering the Terminal-3 building of IGI Airport.

Following this, the passenger was diverted to a random checking point for x-ray screening of his luggage.

During the screening, CISF personnel noticed an image of a high volume of currency notes inside his trolley bag.

Thereafter, "the passenger along with his trolley bag was allowed to go for check-in and immigration formalities, but he was kept under close watch through electronic and physical surveillance," the CISF said.

After completing immigration formalities the passenger approached at Security Hold Area (SHA) for Pre-embarkation Security Check (PESC) during which his trolley bag was screened through an X-BIS machine and selected for a physical check.

"During physical checking, it was noticed that a false bottom had been created in the bag. On tearing the sheet covering the false bottom, 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 24 lakh were found concealed inside the false bottom of the bag," the CISF further said.

Senior officers of the CISF and customs officials were informed and the passenger along with the recovered foreign currency was handed over to them for further action in the matter. (ANI)

